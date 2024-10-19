Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in RTX by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

