Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.17 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $475.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $480.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.66.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.