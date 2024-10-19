Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $83.76 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $83,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $156,482,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 38.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 681,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $151.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

