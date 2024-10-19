Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.18 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $108.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

