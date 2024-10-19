Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.32 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,783,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $408.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

