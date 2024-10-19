Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 50 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $509.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.09 and a 200-day moving average of $551.93. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

