Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,433 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Natixis purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

