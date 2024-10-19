Strid Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strid Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $218,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 44,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 22,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.00 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

