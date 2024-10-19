Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,367 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

