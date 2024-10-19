Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,084 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $164.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

