Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,097 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

