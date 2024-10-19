Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $232.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $213.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.