Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 6,059 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,123,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 204,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $200.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

