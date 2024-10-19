Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after buying an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,863,000 after buying an additional 479,490 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,767,000 after acquiring an additional 260,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,019,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $68.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.