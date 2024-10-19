Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 7,964 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $63.54.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.