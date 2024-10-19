Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,254 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

