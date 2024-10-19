Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day moving average is $224.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.