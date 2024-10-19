Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $603.36 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $610.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.51 and its 200 day moving average is $555.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

