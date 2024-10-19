Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $201.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

