Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

