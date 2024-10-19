Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $140.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

