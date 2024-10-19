Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after buying an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $201.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

