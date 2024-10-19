Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,776 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $270.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

