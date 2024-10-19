Stratos Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $382.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $384.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

