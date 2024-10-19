Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,895 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned 3.87% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGEB opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.