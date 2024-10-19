Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,317,000 after purchasing an additional 262,044 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after buying an additional 155,933 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,379,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,973,000 after buying an additional 175,855 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,279,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,243,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,979,000 after acquiring an additional 61,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.