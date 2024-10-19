Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

HD opened at $415.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $411.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

