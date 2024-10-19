Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

