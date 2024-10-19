Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

FSMD opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $42.73.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

