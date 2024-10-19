Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $23,361.08 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.02 or 0.03876971 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00041120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

