Stratex International (LON:STI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares.
Stratex International Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stratex International
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.