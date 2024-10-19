Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $297.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

