Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 797 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,759,000 after purchasing an additional 280,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UBS Group stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.