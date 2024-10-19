Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $797,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $223.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.85 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.05. The company has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

