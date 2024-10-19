Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

