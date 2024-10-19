Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 13,515 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.99 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

