Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

