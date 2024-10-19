StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

VNDA stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $286.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 580,265 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 287,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

