StockNews.com Downgrades VF (NYSE:VFC) to Sell

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.24.

VF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 4,369,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,658. VF has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VF by 6,981.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

