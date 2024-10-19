StockNews.com Downgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Sell

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Middlefield Banc Price Performance
NASDAQ MBCN traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 26,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Middlefield Banc
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.