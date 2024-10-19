StockNews.com Downgrades Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $105.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,941,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,010,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.