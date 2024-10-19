StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $140.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 92.72%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.