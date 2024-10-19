STM Group (LON:STM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 2030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

STM Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a market cap of £34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,025.00 and a beta of 0.95.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

