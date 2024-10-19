Stephens Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $70.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 59.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,194,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

