Stephens Cuts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $605.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $632.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $569.61 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $584.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $525.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,262.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

