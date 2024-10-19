Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Barclays

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STEM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Stem has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.30.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. Stem’s revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stem by 327.0% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 5,770.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Stem by 181.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 551,492 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 4,330.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 491,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 480,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

