Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$67.70 and last traded at C$67.64, with a volume of 83708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.38.

A number of research firms have commented on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark lowered shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

