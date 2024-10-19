Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Steem has a total market cap of $86.27 million and $10.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,142.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.00531581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00110197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00236345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00074165 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,177,805 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

