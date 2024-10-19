ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. 934,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,619. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

