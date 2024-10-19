ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 25,706 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,727,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,582,867 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,068,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 203,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 190,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period.

USIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 468,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

